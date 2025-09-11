Women’s Asia Cup: India power past Korea in first Super4s clash

Hangzhou: Indian women’s hockey team defeated South Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4s clash here at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Wednesday to maintain their unbeaten start at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup.

Vaishnavi Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Pisal were the scorers for India while Kim Yujin scored both of Korea’s goals from penalty corners.

India next face China on Thursday in what is their toughest challenge of the tournament.

India will need to win the Women’s Asia Cup in order to qualify for next year’s FIH Hockey World Cup, which is to be hosted in Belgium and the Netherlands. IANS

