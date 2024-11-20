Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India advance to final with 2-0 victory over Japan

Rajgir: The Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated Japan 2-0 in the semi-final of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Navneet Kaur scored from the spot in the last quarter (48') to break the deadlock followed by a goal from Lalremsiami (56'), to confirm their final clash against China on Wednesday. India started the game with a high press, creating early circle entries, but Navneet and Sangita's shots were saved by the goalkeeper. They maintained control, constantly winning the ball high up the pitch and gunning for a goal, but were unable to find the back of the net.

With four minutes left in the quarter, India earned a penalty corner, but Navneet's shot was deflected over the bar. Their fluid build-up play led to another penalty corner a minute later, but Deepika's flick was easily swatted away by Japan's goalkeeper Yu Kudo, keeping the score at 0-0.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter; Lalremsiami embarked on a dangerous run down the left baseline as the quarter began, leaving the Japanese defence scrambling, but there was no one in blue to finish the move. India's aggressive play ensured quick turnovers, earning them another penalty corner.

However, Yu Kudo was in top form and saved Deepika's low-drag flick once again. On the other hand, Japan found it difficult to penetrate the Indian defence and couldn't manage any circle entries or test the Indian goalkeepers.

With six minutes left in the quarter, India earned another penalty corner. This time, Deepika aimed high, but Yu Kudo made another impressive save. Despite India's relentless efforts, they were missing the finishing touch, and the first half ended goalless.

India slowed down the tempo to create a clear goalscoring chance in the third quarter. However, Japan remained solid in defence, willing to put their bodies on the line and forcing India to try and score through penalty corners.

With four minutes left in the quarter, Deepika intercepted the ball high up the pitch and unleashed a powerful shot towards goal, but it sailed over the post. Despite earning multiple penalty corners until the last minute, India couldn't find the breakthrough, as Yu Kudo remained unfazed in goal, leaving India looking at the sky for answers.

Within two minutes of the start of the last quarter, the ball fell to Sangita at the goal line from a penalty corner but Yu Kudo was there to bail the team out again. In the very next play, Deepika was fouled in the circle and India was awarded a penalty stroke.

Navneet Kaur stepped up to beat the Japanese keeper from the spot and finally break the deadlock for India. However, India didn't show any signs of slowing down. With less than five minutes in the quarter, Sunelita Toppo blazed past two defenders on the right wing and cut the ball back to Lalremsiami, who whacked the ball into goal and doubled India's lead.

Japan were awarded a penalty corner with less than two minutes in the game but Bichu was alert in goal to swat the ball away and book India's ticket to the Final.

India will play the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 against China on Wednesday at 4:45 PM IST. (ANI)

