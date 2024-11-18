Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Indian women’s hockey team women down Japan, storm into semis

Rajgir: The Indian women’s hockey team defeated Japan 3-0 in their last group stage match of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday. The defending champions have finished on top of the table without dropping a single point and confirmed their rematch with Japan, who finished fourth on the table, in the semi-final on November 19. Japan showcased exemplary defence in the first half of the game but second half goals from Navneet Kaur (37’) and Deepika (47’, 48’) sealed India’s victory. IANS

Also Read: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika leads Indian women’s hockey team to 13-0 victory over Thailand

Also Watch: