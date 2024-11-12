Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Indian women’s hockey team register 4-0 victory against Malaysia

Rajgir: The Indian women’s hockey team kicked off its campaign in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with a 4-0 victory against Malaysia in this historic city of Bihar on Monday. Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’), and Udita (44’) found the back of the net in the game that saw India create numerous chances and put on a solid defensive performance to walk away with three points.

India will play their next match of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 against Korea on November 12. IANS

