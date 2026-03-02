Women’s Asian Cup: Sam Kerr on target as Australia clinch 1-0 win against Philippines

PERTH: Star striker Sam Kerr hit the target as Australia made an unconvincing start to the Women’s Asian Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 win over a gallant Philippines in front of a record crowd at Perth Stadium.

The Chelsea forward opened the hosts’ account in the 14th minute, but that was as good as it got despite dominating possession.

It was not the clinical performance it was looking for — the last time the teams met in 2023, Australia won 8-0.

South Korea and Iran, who face each other on the Gold Coast on Monday, are also in the same group. Agencies

