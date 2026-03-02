PSG's Narrow Win Over Le Havre Strengthens Top Spot in Ligue 1

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain extended its Ligue 1 2025-26 advantage to four points with a 1-0 victory at Le Havre on Saturday night, thanks to a first-half goal from Bradley Barcola.

PSG now has a four-point lead over second-placed Lens, which has stumbled over the last seven days with a 3-2 home loss to Monaco last weekend and a 1-1 draw at Racing Strasbourg on Friday.

PSG now has nine wins from its last 10 league games, but it took 37 minutes for Barcola, in an unfamiliar centre forward role, to break the deadlock by heading home a Lee Kang-in cross.

Lee missed a good chance to double the score two minutes later, and two minutes after that, Dro Fernandez, recently signed from Barcelona, had an effort disallowed for offside.

Desire Doue should have made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 79th minute after being tripped by Lucas Gourna-Douath, but his effort was saved by Mory Diaw.

Le Havre, which stays nine points above the relegation zone in 13th place, struggled through most of the match but had a chance to equalise in the 54th minute when Issa Soumare’s shot on the turn forced Matvey Safonov into a sharp save. Agencies

