Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati sets sights on Olympic gold

Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati wants to add Olympic glory to her long list of accomplishments after winning the World Cup and Ballon d’Or in 2023.
Seville: Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati wants to add Olympic glory to her long list of accomplishments after winning the World Cup and Ballon d’Or in 2023.

The 26-year-old has led Barcelona to four consecutive Spanish Liga F titles, and her team lifted the Women’s Champions League trophy twice in three years.

Bonmati helped Spain secure its first Olympic qualification with a 3-0 home win over the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals last month.

“I have a decent list of accomplishments, but I’m still hungry for more,” the Spanish midfielder told the  Guardian on Saturday.

“I still don’t have a Euros or an Olympic medal. There are still things to accomplish.

“The day I don’t have that hunger and ambition is the day I’ll retire from professional football. Today, I still have that spark inside that makes me compete and train every day at the highest level.” Agencies

