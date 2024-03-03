Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati sets sights on Olympic gold

Seville: Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati wants to add Olympic glory to her long list of accomplishments after winning the World Cup and Ballon d’Or in 2023.

The 26-year-old has led Barcelona to four consecutive Spanish Liga F titles, and her team lifted the Women’s Champions League trophy twice in three years.

Bonmati helped Spain secure its first Olympic qualification with a 3-0 home win over the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals last month.

“I have a decent list of accomplishments, but I’m still hungry for more,” the Spanish midfielder told the Guardian on Saturday.

“I still don’t have a Euros or an Olympic medal. There are still things to accomplish.

“The day I don’t have that hunger and ambition is the day I’ll retire from professional football. Today, I still have that spark inside that makes me compete and train every day at the highest level.” Agencies

