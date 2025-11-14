Women’s Champions League: Arsenal collapse to 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich; Manchester United beat PSG

Early Start and Tea Before Lunch: Guwahati's Test Cricket DebutLONDON: Bayern Munich overturned a two-goal deficit to stun holder Arsenal 3-2 in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, as Manchester United downed Paris Saint-Germain on a memorable night at Old Trafford.

Emily Fox’s early header and Mariona Caldentey’s 23rd-minute shot from the edge of the box appeared to have put Arsenal in total control in Munich.

But Bayern dug deep in the second half to execute an astonishing turnaround.

Alara began the fightback in the 67th minute, with substitute Pernille Harder’s superb strike drawing the Germans level, before Glodis Viggosdottir snatched the winner, prodding home Klara Buehl’s low cross with four minutes left.

This was Arsenal’s second defeat out of three, and it left the London side in the playoff zone for a place in the quarterfinals in the new format league phase.

The 18-team table is led by three-time winner Barcelona, which swept aside Belgian European debutant OH Leuven 3-0.

Alexia Putellas opened the scoring for the host with a penalty in first-half injury time.

An own-goal from Kim Everaerts extended Barca’s lead after the break, with Irene Paredes completing a good night’s work to make it three from three and lift the Spaniards top of the standings on goal difference from Lyon.

Later, Manchester United ensured its first-ever European fixture at Old Trafford, rather than its regular home at the 12,000-capacity Leigh Sports Village ground, was one to remember with a 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

The game marked former United goalkeeper Mary Earps’ first return to her old club since moving to France.

Melvine Malard’s curling strike foiled Earps on United’s first shot on goal after the half-hour mark, only for Olda Carmona, author of Spain’s World Cup winner against England, to level in first-half injury time.

After an excellent build-up involving Jess Park, Anna Sandberg crossed for Fridolina Rolfo to head in the decider on 58 minutes, to make it three from three in United’s debut Champions League campaign.

It lifted it into third on goal difference and on course for direct qualification to the quarter-finals while PSG remain pointless.

Elsewhere Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 2-1, and Benfica held Twente to a 1-1 draw. Agencies

