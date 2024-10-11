Women’s Champions League: Manchester City stun Barcelona, Bayern Munich down Ar-senal

NEW DELHI: Title-holder Barcelona was beaten 2-0 by Manchester City on Wednesday to start its defense in the Women’s Champions League with a rare loss in the group stage.

Man City outplayed the two-time defending champion in the first half, taking a 36th-minute lead when Naomi Layzell was brave at a corner, and had to repel waves of Barcelona attacks before sealing the win.

Man City’s performance outshined even that of Bayern Munich and Pernille Harder, who scored a 13-minute hattrick late in a 5-2 win over Arsenal.

Also on Wednesday, Hammarby beat St. Pölten 2-0 in the same group as Man City and Barcelona, and Juventus won 1-0 in Norway against Vålerenga in Group C.

Barcelona had lost just once in 18 group-stage games in three previous editions of this Women’s Champions League format, which will change after this season.

In Tuesday’s opening games, there were wins for record eight-time champion Lyon, Chelsea, Roma and Twente.

Lyon beat group-stage newcomer Galatasaray 3-0, Chelsea held off Real Madrid 3-2, Roma upset Wolfsburg 1-0 and Twente won 2-0 at Celtic. Agencies

