Women’s Cricket World Cup: Sophie Devine lauds ‘most in-form’ Smriti Mandhana’s work ethic

New Delhi: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said that she has immense respect for Smriti Mandhana and looks up to how she prepares for the games. The Women’s Cricket World Cup is intensifying as Team India gear up to face the White Ferns in a crucial group-stage match on Thursday, with semi-final qualification at stake for both the teams.

Before the crucial contest between the Women in Blue and the White Ferns, Devine, all-rounder Suzie Bates, and star spinner Amelia Kerr shared their insights on the strengths of Indian players Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. Meanwhile, the Indian vice-captain expressed her admiration for the Kiwi captain.

“Honestly, I have so much respect for Smriti and what she goes through daily—the fans and all the support she has. Her ability to remain calm and consistent is remarkable. Watching her at training and seeing how thorough she is with her preparation and batting gives me a new level of respect.

“As an opposition captain, it’s tough because there aren’t too many weaknesses, but that’s what makes it exciting—you want to compete against the best players in their best form.

“She’s probably the most in-form player in the world at the moment. I’m looking forward to taking them on in Mumbai. Hopefully, we have a few New Zealand supporters, though I’m pretty sure we’ll be outnumbered—but it’ll still be a really awesome occasion,” Devine said on JioStar. Mandhana, meanwhile, also spoke about the experience and power that her RCB teammate brings into the game while representing her national side, saying, “Whenever we are playing against Sophie Devine, it’s like drop anyone but do not drop Sophie. I remember watching her as a 17-18-year-old when she hit the fastest 50 against India at Chinnaswamy. I took a photo with her so that I could compare my muscles with hers, and I want to hit sixes like her. She’s left a legacy behind for New Zealand and world cricket.”

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates believes that India’s experienced duo of Kaur and Mandhana are ‘polar opposites’. The Kiwi all-rounder decoded the Indian captain and vice-captain’s style of play and said, “They’re (Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur) almost polar opposites in demeanour, and they balance each other out in captain and vice-captain roles.

“Harmanpreet has been around for a long time. Every time I’ve been around, it’s been up against her, and she’s ultra-competitive and feisty. That brings the best out in her and her teammates. Her teammates know that when she’s on the field, she’ll lead the fight and ensure they compete every ball.

“Smriti’s calmness complements Harmanpreet’s aggression. When I speak to Amelia Kerr, who has played alongside Harmanpreet at Mumbai Indians, she really enjoys her captaincy. Having the opportunity to lead in a home World Cup is a big moment, especially later in a career, and it will be exciting for her.”

Amelia Kerr, who played a crucial role in New Zealand’s victory at the T20 World Cup and continues to significantly contribute to the team’s success across all formats, emphasised the importance of facing Indian spinners like Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

“This World Cup in India, a lot will come down to how well teams play spin. It’s very important to adapt to conditions and have a clear game plan. Some batters like to sweep, others use their feet. For me, it’s about deciding how I want to best play spin depending on the conditions and situation of the game. That’s one of the things I love about 50-over cricket—the thinking, tactics and patience. It’s going to be one of the biggest challenges in this tournament.” Notably, Deepti is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps in her kitty from five games. (IANS)

