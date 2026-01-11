Women’s HIL: SG Pipers beat Shrachi Bengal Tigers to lift title

Ranchi: After an intense 1-1 draw in regulation time, SG Pipers defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 3-2 in the shootout to lift the coveted Women’s Hockey India League 2025-26 title.

Preeti Dubey (53') and Lalremsiami (16') scored goals over the four quarters for SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers respectively. Captain Navneet Kaur, Juana Castellaro and Lola Riera scored and Bansari Solanki made crucial saves in the shootout to help SG Pipers win the Final.

Hockey India League announced prize money of Rs 1.5 Crore to SG Pipers, Rs 1 Crore for the runners-up Shrachi Bengal Tigers and Rs 50 Lakh to third-place team Ranchi Royals.

Ranchi Royals were honoured with the Fairplay Award. SG Pipers’ Bansari Solanki was named the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, while her teammate Sunelita Toppo earned the Upcoming Player of the tournament award, with both players receiving Rs 5 lakh each. Shrachi Bengal Tigers’ Agustina Gorzelany finished as the Top Scorer of the tournament and was awarded Rs 5 lakh, while SG Pipers Captain Navneet Kaur was crowned the Player of the tournament and was awarded Rs 20 lakh. IANS

