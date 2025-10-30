Women’s Nations League: Putellas-inspired Spain set to defend title against Germany

NEW DELHI: Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored again on Tuesday to ensure Spain will defend its women’s UEFA Nations League title against Germany.

After putting four goals past Sweden in the first leg of the last-four draw, world champion Spain came away with a 1-0 victory in Gothenburg to advance with a 5-0 aggregate.

Germany drew the second leg of its semifinal 2-2 with France in the northern French city of Caen and progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

The two-legged final will be held on November 28 and December 2, with the second leg to be played at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano.

“We’ve never had the opportunity to play at the Metropolitano. Hopefully the fans will be the 12th player and we can win another title,” Putellas said.

Putellas, who bagged two goals in the first leg, scored in the 74th minute from only Spain’s second strike on target despite dominating possession.

She calmly slotted into the top corner with a classy first-time finish after Claudia Pina, teed up by Aitana Bonmati, played a clever pass.

France was quickly on the scoreboard in Caen through a Melvine Malard header.

Nicole Anyomi pulled one back for Germany in the 12th minute after pivoting past Maelle Lakrar and fizzing a shot into the top-left corner.

Germany made it two on the night with a 50th-minute goal from winger Klara Buehl, who powered a left-footed shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle after driving into the box.

Clara Mateo gave France hope with a late header off a Kadidiatou Diani cross to draw the match level.

But there was no more in the tank as the visitor held on to break the hearts of France and the raucous partisan home supporters in the Normandy port city. Agencies

Also Read: Twenty20 series: Afghanistan thump Zimbabwe to take series lead