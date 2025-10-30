Twenty20 series: Afghanistan thump Zimbabwe to take series lead

HARARE: Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took four wickets and quick Azmatullah Omarzai three as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 53 runs on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match Twenty20 series. The tourist won the toss at Harare Sports Club, opted to bat and posted 180-6 with openers Ibrahim Zadran (52) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39) the chief contributors.

Zimbabwe plunged to 30 for five after five overs in reply and was all out for 127 with lower-order Tinotenda Maposa (32) the top scorer.

Gurbaz hit a six and six fours as he put on 76 runs with Zadran for the first wicket before a top edge off a Sikandar Raza delivery saw him caught in the covers by Tadiwanashe Marumani.

A poor stroke from Zadran led to a catch by Ryan Burl at deep mid-wicket after a 33-ball knock that included a six and six fours.

39-year-old captain Raza’s off-spin brought him three for 20 and quick Blessing Muzarabani took two for 41 for the home side.

An Afghan assault saw three of the first five Zimbabwe batters out for ducks and another for one. Opener Brian Bennett (24) was the exception, striking a six and three fours off 15 balls.

Chasing a lost cause, Brad Evans (24) and Maposa offered resistance before becoming victims of Mujeeb (four for 20). Omarzai (three for 29) had inflicted considerable damage earlier, capturing the wickets of Bennett and Raza (one). Agencies

