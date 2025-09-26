Women’s ODI WC: India dealt huge scare as Arundhati Reddy suffers left knee injury

Bengaluru: India have been dealt a major injury scare ahead of their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup opener, as fast bowler Arundhati Reddy was wheelchaired off the field after suffering a blow to her left knee during a warm-up match against England on Thursday.

The incident happened at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 ground when Arundhati, during her follow-through, tried to take a return catch off a powerful drive from former England skipper Heather Knight in the 13th over.

Having already dismissed opener Amy Jones earlier in the innings, Arundhati suffered a blow directly on her left knee before collapsing to the ground in clear discomfort. The Indian team medical staff rushed to her aid and, after initial attempts to help her off the field, a wheelchair was called for to take the pacer off the field. IANS

