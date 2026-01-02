Women’s Premier League: MI players and staff celebrate New Year within camp

New Delhi: Players and coaching staff of the Mumbai Indians’ Women’s Premier League (WPL) squad kicked off the new year in style with an in-house celebration. The franchise arranged a party for all the members who have already joined the camp and started training ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament.

MI shared a video of the celebrations across their social media handles, featuring the players, alongside head coach Lisa Keightley and bowling coach Jhulan Goswami, cutting a cake, dancing, and enjoying themselves.

They captioned the video, writing, “Walking into 2026 in style.”

Two-time champions MI commenced their training camp on December 30, with the fourth edition of WPL set to take place across two venues: the first leg in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and the second in Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium from January 9 to February 5.

Speaking about the camp, Keightley had said, “It’s really good. We’ve had one training. It was great to work with domestic players. Really excited to see what they can do. It’s a good opportunity to watch, to see and communicate and make connections with the players. I’m really excited and really impressed with what I have seen so far. So let’s see how we go for the rest of the week.”

The defending champions will kick off their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, January 9, 2026, against the WPL 2024 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Notably, after three seasons of the WPL, MI remains the most successful team, having won the first and third editions of the tournament. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, they are focused on defending their title as the WPL quickly approaches. IANS

