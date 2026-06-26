Women’s T20 World Cup: England Storm into Semis with 38-Run Win Over West Indies

London: England became the first team to lock in a semi-final spot at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they defeated the West Indies by 38 runs, thanks to gutsy half-century from Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

After Wyatt-Hodge (65 off 42) and Heather Knight’s (43 off 26) led the hosts to 186/7, England’s bowlers kept a lid on power-packed West Indies line-up to restrict them to 148/5 and registered their fourth straight win of the tournament.

Electing to field first, the West Indies found early success as Chinelle Henry dismissed Amy Jones in the first over of the innings.

The hosts took the early wicket on the chin and launched into attack against a West Indies bowling line-up that struggled to find the right line and length. Wyatt-Hodge led the charge for England with an impressive 65 off 42 balls, which was studded with eight boundaries.

England’s top and middle order delivered on the day and rallied around the in-form Wyatt-Hodge. Alice Capsey chipped in with 28 while Heather Knight, who was dropped on 14 by Hayley Matthews, made West Indies pay as she struck a 26-ball 43.

England batters were keeping the pressure on the West Indies and reached 86 runs in the first 10 overs before adding 100 runs in second-half. Though West Indies run out Wyatt-Hodge and packed off power hitters Freya Kemp and Danielle Gibson early, the lower order knocked off 24 runs in the last two overs to take them over the 180-mark.

Save Aaliyah Alleyne, who went wicketless, all the West Indian bowlers went for over eight runs an over. Off-spinner Ashmini Munisar was the most successful, with figures of 2-42 in her four overs.

Chasing 187, the West Indies needed at least one of their top three to fire, but Linsey Smith dismissed Matthews in the fourth over after overturning a not-out decision for caught behind via DRS.

There was a glimmer of hope as Deandra Dottin welcomed Charlie Dean into the attack with two fours and a six. But the stand-in English captain won that duel as she had Dottin slog a faster ball to long-on.

Shemaine Campbelle, who had scored a match-winning knock against New Zealand, came up short against England as she was clean bowled by Sophie Ecclestone for 20. Reduced to 64/3, West Indies struggled to keep pace and were hemmed in by some smart bowling by England.

Though Jahzara Claxton and Chinelle Henry strung a 63-run partnership for the fifth wicket, they used up 53 balls and never really got the burst of acceleration to make a match of it.

While England sit at the top of Group B with eight points, the West Indies, who were also unbeaten going into the match, have to win their last group game against Ireland to stay in control of their fate of making the final four. IANS

Also Read: Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan and Kidambi Srikanth lead strong Indian start at BWF US Open