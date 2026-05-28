Women’s T20I: India Face England in Key World Cup Rehearsal

Chelmsford: India will begin their final preparation phase for next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup when Harmanpreet Kaur’s side takes on England in the opening match of a three-game T20I series at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday.

With the World Cup set to begin on June 12, the series carries massive importance for India, which is still searching for the right balance in its lower middle-order and bowling attack despite showing promising signs over the last few months.

India’s road to the World Cup has produced mixed results so far. The team started strongly with a dominant 5-0 T20I series sweep over Sri Lanka at home before scripting history in Australia by clinching a 2-1 series victory — India’s first bilateral T20I series win there in 10 years.

Australia's triumph raised hopes of a strong World Cup campaign as India’s batters played with greater intent while the bowling unit delivered under pressure in unfamiliar conditions.

However, the momentum faded during the tour of South Africa, where India suffered a disappointing 1-4 defeat. The batting lacked consistency in key moments, the lower middle-order struggled to finish innings, and the bowling attack failed to maintain control during crunch phases. The England series now gives the team management one final opportunity to settle combinations before India opens its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on June 14.

India’s top-order and middle-order largely appear settled, with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet, and Richa Ghosh expected to form the core batting group. The bigger focus will be on identifying the ideal finishers and finalising the bowling combination.

One of the major talking points ahead of the series is the inclusion of young pacer Nandini Sharma, who earned a maiden call-up after impressing with her pace and control in domestic cricket and the Women’s Premier League. Whether India hands her an immediate debut remains uncertain.(ANS)

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