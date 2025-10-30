Women’s World Cup 2025: India vs Australia semifinal preview

The 13th edition of ICC Women’s World Cup has witnessed unprecedented euphoria and involvement among teeming millions of Indian cricket lovers. Inspite of being engulfed in deep sorrow and anguish in the aftermath of premature demise of Iconic Zubeen Garg, a record of 22, 834 Guwahati fans had congregated at Barsapara cricket stadium to watch the inaugural match between India and Sri Lanka . Much to the delight of cricket lovers, India won the match convincingly. As per BCCI records , this is the highest attendance ever in a women’s cricket match, so far.

Electrifying excitement permeated and gripped on-going women’s tournament when the two fierce competitors, India and Pakistan, with their long standing track record of hostilities had locked horns in an emotionally charged up, high voltage, challenging encounter on 5th October. Consequent upon gruesome tragedy at Pahelgam, this was ‘must- win’ match for two warring nations. Most of the Indian batters contributed to pile up a fighting total of 247 runs. And then the bowlers led by Dipti Sharma and Renuka Singh annihilated the arch rivals Pakistan for a paltry 159. It was a team effort. Needless to say, the regained confidence helped our team to transform and gel into the fighting unit thereby winning admiration of cricket lovers across the world.

Interestingly, continuation of jinx remains one of the perplexing features of the on-going quadrennial mega sports event nay all cricket events. After roller-coaster ride in two matches, Team India, surprisingly, stumbled against South Africa from a comfortable position. Chasing a target of 251 runs, South Africa was 81 for five at one stage and lost sixth wicket at 143 and the match seemed in India’s favour. However, we were soon disillusioned . The determined South African girls fought gallantly against odds. Recapitulation reveals that in 2022, Women’s World Cup, India had scored massive 274 runs against same opposition but lost by a whisker from sure winning position. Therefore, two identical adverse results in two consecutive World Cup matches against same opponents is a reminder to the classic saying, “History repeats first as a tragedy and then as a farce.” The result was a sort of Jinx for team India.

India’s tryst with Australia, the reigning champion, had started promisingly. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal gave a scintillating start taking India’s score to a whooping 155 for no loss ! Australian bowlers were hammered mercilessly by the talented Indian batters. However, from a mammoth 294 for five wickets at the end of 41st over, Indian batters panicked to fold up at 330 runs. Indians lost last six wickets scoring only 38 runs. Inexplicable batting collapse by the Indians after brilliant start. Celebrities like Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra questioned the absence of guidance of Coach and think tank when young Indian batters were getting out committing hara-kiri.

The match against England was the same story of Indian panic and lack of cricketing logic. While England had put up a gigantic 288 runs, Indian run chase was equally electrifying. Elegant and consistent Mandhana scored magnificent 88 individual runs and partnering with Harmanpreet , they put up 125 runs . At the end of 40 th over, Indian score card was 234 for 3. Only 54 runs needed in 60 balls with seven wickets in hand. It was utter disgrace that India lost this match by just four runs from advantageous position.

Nevertheless, India has reached semi final beating New Zealand, Runner up in ICC World Cup 2022. Indian performance against New Zealand has been overwhelming.

Indian euphoria in reaching semifinal has been dampened by the news of Pratika Rawel being ruled out due to injury. Pratika has been the most consistent batter in the Indian team at par with Smriti Mandhana. The Indian coach has been under serious scanner for many of the weird, strange and inexplicable decisions. Preference to play with five bowlers has been condemned widely by the celebrated cricketers like Saba Karim, Ian Bishop, Stacy king etc. Why Renuka Singh was kept out in the initial three games is baffling. The coach and think tank were non-existent to advise the youngsters in the matches against South Africa, Australia and England.

The semifinal nay the day of judgement is on 30th October. It needs no reiteration that Australian team is head and shoulders above all other teams. Australia is the only undefeated team so far. They have been outstanding in all three departments of the game. Even a strong England side having scored 244 runs for 8 wickets was outplayed by Australia reaching the target losing only 4 wickets. South Africa was mercilessly hammered and beaten hands down. Rest of the teams were no match against Australian juggernaut.

‘Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainty’, goes the saying. In the backdrop of Australia standing tall like the Himalaya, how are talented girls will stand up and put up a fight lies hidden in unforeseen future.

We wish our girls the best.

