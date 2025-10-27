Sports

Women’s World Cup: Bowlers and Amy Jones help England thrash New Zealand

Amy Jones scored an unbeaten 86 as England defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in their final group match of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at ACA-VDCA Stadium.
Visakhapatnam: Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones struck a fluent unbeaten 86 as England cruised to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group stage game in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, England’s bowlers delivered a collective performance to bowl New Zealand out for 168. Linsey Smith led the charge with figures of 3-30, while skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey chipped in with two wickets apiece, as from 89/1, New Zealand collapsed dramatically, losing their last nine wickets for just 79 runs.

Chasing 169, Amy hit 11 fours and a six, to be not out on 86 off 92 balls, her highest ODI World Cup score. She also shared a 75-run opening stand with Tammy Beaumont, as England completed the chase with 124 balls to spare and sealed second place in the points table, ahead of their semi-final clash against South Africa at Guwahati on October 29.

With rain having already impacted several matches this tournament, England’s higher group finish could prove decisive - they will advance to the final on November 2 in case of a washout on both the match day and reserve day.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 168 in 38.2 overs (Georgia Plimmer 43, Amelia Kerr 35; Linsey Smith 3-30, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-31) lost to England 172/2 in 29.2 overs (Amy Jones 86 not out, Tammy Beaumont 40; Lea Tahuhu 1-9, Sophie Devine 1-20) by eight wickets. IANS

