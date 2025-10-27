Women’s World Cup: Bowlers and Amy Jones help England thrash New Zealand

Visakhapatnam: Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones struck a fluent unbeaten 86 as England cruised to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group stage game in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, England’s bowlers delivered a collective performance to bowl New Zealand out for 168. Linsey Smith led the charge with figures of 3-30, while skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey chipped in with two wickets apiece, as from 89/1, New Zealand collapsed dramatically, losing their last nine wickets for just 79 runs.

Chasing 169, Amy hit 11 fours and a six, to be not out on 86 off 92 balls, her highest ODI World Cup score. She also shared a 75-run opening stand with Tammy Beaumont, as England completed the chase with 124 balls to spare and sealed second place in the points table, ahead of their semi-final clash against South Africa at Guwahati on October 29.

With rain having already impacted several matches this tournament, England’s higher group finish could prove decisive - they will advance to the final on November 2 in case of a washout on both the match day and reserve day.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 168 in 38.2 overs (Georgia Plimmer 43, Amelia Kerr 35; Linsey Smith 3-30, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-31) lost to England 172/2 in 29.2 overs (Amy Jones 86 not out, Tammy Beaumont 40; Lea Tahuhu 1-9, Sophie Devine 1-20) by eight wickets. IANS

