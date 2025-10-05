Women’s World Cup: Flora Devonshire ruled out due to hand injury

Guwahati: New Zealand have been dealt with an early setback in their Women’s World Cup campaign, with left-arm off-spinning allrounder Flora Devonshire ruled out of the tournament due to a hand injury.

Devonshire, who had earned her maiden World Cup call-up, sustained a laceration to her left hand while fielding during a training session and is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

In her place, right-arm pace-bowling allrounder Hannah Rowe has been drafted into the squad. Rowe, a seasoned cricketer with 60 ODI caps, will be attending her third one-day World Cup, bringing valuable experience to the White Ferns setup. IANS

