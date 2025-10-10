Women’s World Cup: India’s matches against Australia, England go sold out

New Delhi: The ongoing Women's World Cup is gaining momentum as host India's upcoming marquee round-robin matches against defending champions Australia and England have officially sold out, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

According to an ICC release, all available tickets for the India vs Australia clash in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and the India vs England match in Indore on October 19 have been snapped up by fans. In total, 15,087 tickets were sold for the Australia fixture and 17,859 for the England encounter, both now listed as sold out.

However, the ongoing match between India and South Africa at Vizag has plenty of vacant seats, with spectators expected to fill the stadium later in the day.

The surge in ticket sales follows a landmark opening match in Guwahati, where 22,843 spectators turned up for India vs Sri Lanka, the highest-ever attendance for a group-stage fixture at an ICC Women’s event. The previous record was 15,935 fans for India vs Pakistan in Dubai during the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. IANS

