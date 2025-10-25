Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami congratulates India for semi-final qualification

New Delhi: Former India bowler Jhulan Goswami hailed Team India after their emphatic 53-run victory over New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. It was a must-win game for both sides as their semi-final qualification hopes hung by a thin thread, and the Women in Blue, with their victory, knocked the White Ferns out of the race to secure the last remaining spot in the top four.

Jhulan, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2022 after playing her final match against England at Lord’s, praised the team’s efforts while mentioning Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal’s opening partnership and centuries.

The pacer, who is still the leading wicket-taker in women’s international cricket with 355 wickets across all formats, penned on X, “Well played, India! @mandhana_smriti and @PratikaRawal64 were brilliant, putting together a record 212-run opening partnership, the highest for India in Women’s World Cup history. And with this key win in the qualification match, #TeamIndia is through to the semi-finals!” IANS

