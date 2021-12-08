Work on National Sports University in Imphal to be completed soon: Anurag

NEW DELHI: Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the work on the National Sports University in Imphal will be completed soon.



Responding to a query during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said that the construction work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and assured the House that it would be completed soon.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally encouraged the Indian contingent for the Olympic and Paralympic games before leaving for Tokyo. In the games this year, India won most of its medals, securing the country's best tally.

He added that the 'Mission Olympic Cell' for the 2024 games has already started picking up elite athletes to give them good quality training.

The government had provided adequate funds for the advance training of Indian athletes for specialised training abroad and that will be continued for the next Olympics.

Responding to Congrss MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla's question whether the government plans to set up a sports academy in Amritsar as the people of Punjab have contributed immensely in bringing laurels to the nation, Thakur said that sports is a state subject and that he will give the list of projects to the member. IANS

