World Athletics Championships: Lyles, Jefferson lead US to relay golds at Worlds

Tokyo: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden became only the second woman to sweep all three sprint titles at one World Athletics Championships after guiding the United States to the gold medal in the women's 4x100 metre relays in a rain-hit on Tokyo on Sunday.

Noah Lyles brought US home in 37.29 to bag his second gold medal after triumphing in the men's 200 individual event, while also claiming bronze in the 100.

The US women's quartet of Twanisha Terry, Kayla White, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sha'Carri Richardson won the relay race in 41.75, edging Jamaica in a close finish by 0.04 seconds, while Germany bagged the bronze in 41.87.

Jefferson-Wooden, who achieved the 100-200m double in Tokyo, helped the United States grab the lead at the last exchange before Sha'Carri Richardson took them home in 41.75 seconds.

Jamaica, who won the silver in 41.79, saw sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retire with a 17th World championship medal.

Germany finished third in 41.87 as Gina Lueckenkemper ran a superb last leg to edge out Britain, who finished fourth in 42.07.

The USA men's team claimed their 10th world title in the men’s 4x100m, with the quartet of Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey and Christian Coleman winning gold in 37.29. Canada won the silver in 37.55 and the Netherlands bagged the bronze in 37.81. Agencies

