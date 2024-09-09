World Athletics Continental Tour: Olympics shot put champion Ryan Crouser breaks meeting record

Zagreb: Reigning Olympics shot put champion Ryan Crouser improved the meeting record twice and set a season’s best of 22.93m to win the Ivan Ivancic Memorial event, the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

Weeks after claiming an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic men’s shot put title in Paris, the American threw 22.90m to match the mark he achieved to get that gold and then went even farther, improving by another three centimetres in the final round to secure the win in Zagreb.

His US compatriot Payton Otterdahl was second with an outdoor personal best of 22.46m, while Olympic bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell improved his Jamaican record to 22.31m to place third and Italy’s world silver medallist Leonardo Fabbri threw 22.24m for fourth. Since winning Olympic gold in Paris despite a series of injury struggles this year, Crouser has won at the Diamond League meetings in Rome and Zurich. IANS

