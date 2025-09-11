World Boxing Championship: Nupur confirms first medal for India

Liverpool: World Boxing Cup Astana gold medallist Nupur continued her fine form to confirm India’s first medal at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Wednesday with a 4:1 win over Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva in the women’s 80+kg quarterfinals.

In a tactical bout that saw both boxers receive a point penalty for excessive holding, Nupur started strong in the opening round but saw her opponent, a former World Youth silver medallist and bronze medallist in Astana, close the gap in the second.

However, the Indian stepped up her attack in the third and final round and also kept her opponent at bay to reach the semifinals.

Earlier on Tuesday night, three Indian boxers booked their quarterfinal berths to get within a win of assuring a medal.

Meenakshi (women’s 48kg) hammered China’s Wang Qiuping 5:0, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men’s 50kg) defeated England’s Reece Readshaw 5:0, while Abhinash Jamwal (men’s 65kg) thrashed Dominican Republic’s Piter Ynoa Fernando de Jesus.

Jugnoo (men’s 85kg) was the only Indian boxer to suffer a loss on Tuesday night as he went down 0:5 against Scotland’s Robert William McNulty in the pre-quarterfinals.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of World Boxing – a recently formed international governing body – and is hoping for a good showing in both men’s and women’s events. IANS

