World Boxing Championships: Lakshya Chahar, Sachin Siwach enter pre-quarterfinals

Liverpool: Lakshya Chahar (80kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) won their respective round of 32 matches to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

On Sunday, Chahar upset Jordanian Olympian and 2022 Asian champion Hussein Iashaish 5-0 in a close contest.

Even as Iashaish tried to corner the taller Indian and land some combinations, Chahar found a way to unleash his punches and win the first round 3-2.

Iashaish bounced back to take the second round with a 3-2 verdict before Chahar connected some spectacular left blows on the drained Jordanian in the one-sided third round and emerged as the victor.

Chahar will take on Frenchman Yojerlin Cesar in the last 16.

Pawan Bartwal’s journey ended in the second round as he lost 0-5 to Asian Games bantamweight champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov in a closely-fought men’s 55kg bout.

Bartwal put up a valiant show matching the fast and powerful Mirzakhalilov shot for shot in a rapid exchange, even as the Uzbek took the first two rounds on split decisions.

Bartwal combined his jabs and hooks well, but could not stop Mirzakhalilov from finding the target and winning the bout.

On Saturday night Siwach, who got a first round bye, defeated Jacob Cassar of Australia 5-0 in a round of 32 bout to enter the pre-quarterfinals. He will meet Kazakhstan’s Biibars Zhexen.

However, Sanju lost her women’s 60kg first round bout 0-5 to Poland’s Aneta Rygielska. Agencies

Also Read: Senior Women’s National Football C'ship: Aparna shines as Assam crush Tripura 7-0

Also Watch: