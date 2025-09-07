World Archery Championships: India assured of two medals

Gwangju: Promising compound archer Rishabh Yadav made noteworthy contributions as India reached men’s and mixed team summit clashes and assured itself of two medals on the opening day of the World Archery Championships in Gwangju, Korea, on Saturday.

Rishabh, who gathered 709 points to take the eighth spot in the qualification round, joined hands with Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge to help the second-ranked Indian men’s team go past Australia 232-232 (shoot-off: 30-28), the USA 234-233 and Turkey 234-232 and set up a title clash with France. The youngster combined with the seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha, the top-ranked Indian compound woman who placed third with 707 points, to enable the fourth-slotted Indian mixed team to defeat Germany 160-152, El Salvador 157-153 and Chinese Taipei 157-155 and fix a final date with the Netherlands.

However, defending champion India, comprising Jyothi, Parneet Kaur and Prithika Pradeep, lost to Italy 229-233 in the second round to exit early. Agencies

