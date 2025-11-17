World Boxing Cup Finals: India off to perfect start as Minakshi, Preeti, Ankush & Narender secure medals

Greater Noida: World Champion Minakshi, Preeti, Ankush Phangal, and Narender Berwal powered India to a flawless opening as all four secured medals with dominant wins on Day 1 of the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025. With the tournament restricted to only the world’s eight top boxers in each category, the Indian quartet swept through the opening round to enter the semis, guaranteeing podium finishes at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

In a field reserved exclusively for world-level contenders, every bout demanded precision and composure, and the Indians rose to the occasion with clinical authority. World Championships Liverpool 2025 gold medallist Minakshi (48kg) set the tone early, dictating a high-tempo bout against Kazakhstan’s Bolat Akbota from the first bell through clean and accurate punching. Preeti (54kg) followed with an equally electrifying display using quick feet and sharp combos to overwhelm Uzbekistan’s former Youth World Champion Nigina Uktamova in a fully attacking performance.

Later in the day, Ankush Phangal (80kg) produced one of the day’s most composed performances, soaking up early pressure before shifting gears with clever combination play. Finding openings with precision, he landed telling blows to keep Japan’s Go Wakaya at bay en route to a unanimous win. In the 90+kg division, Narender Berwal delivered a gritty, authoritative performance—pushing through a cut above his eye with disciplined defence and powerful body-head combinations to secure a strong 4:1 victory over Ukraine’s Andrii Khaletskyi. Agencies

