World champion Femke Bol becomes second woman to break 51sec in 400m hurdles

NEW DELHI: World champion Femke Bol became the second woman to break 51 seconds in the 400m hurdles on Sunday at La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, 12 days ahead of the Olympic Games. The 24-year-old Dutch athlete finished third in the last Olympics in Tokyo when world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took gold. Bol ran 50.95 on Sunday, smashing her own European record of 51.45.

McLaughlin-Levrone has also been running fast after returning following a two-year break from hurdles. She set a new world record in 50.65 at the US Olympic trials on 30 June.

It was the second time the American had slipped under 51sec and the fifth time she had broken the record. Agencies

Also Read: European championships: Norway’s Karsten Warholm, Femke Bol retain 400m hurdles titles

Also Watch: