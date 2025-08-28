World champion Neeraj to lead Indian contingent at World Athletics C'ships

New Delhi: Reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra will spearhead India’s 19-member contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, which will run from September 13 to 21.

In India’s contingent, rising sensation Animesh Kujur made history by becoming the first male sprinter from the country to qualify for the World Athletics Championships. India’s contingent comprises 13 men and six women athletes, according to the Olympics.com website.

Neeraj, who is the defending champion in the men’s javelin throw event, qualified through a wild card entry. He will feature in the men’s javelin throw event alongside Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh, both of whom secured berths via the world rankings.

India also had athletes who qualified through entry standards, including Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Gulveer Singh (5000m) and Praveen Chitravel (triple jump). However, Sable has been ruled out of the Championships due to an injury that cut short his season. The remaining athletes qualified through their world rankings. However long jump athlete Murali Sreeshankar, who has won every competition he has contested in since returning from injury, failed to breach the qualification mark.

A look at India’s 19-member contingent for World Athletics Championships 2025:

Wildcard: Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw: Defending Champion) By meeting entry standard: Praveen Chithravel (Men’s Triple Jump), Gulveer Singh (Men’s 5000m), Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (Women’s 3000m Steeplechase) (ANI)

