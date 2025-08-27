Hockey India announces free tickets for Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir

Rajgir: Hockey India on Tuesday announced that entry for all matches of the Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar will be free of cost. The tournament, scheduled to be played from August 29 to September 7 at the newly built Rajgir Hockey Stadium, promises to be a grand celebration of hockey in the heart of Bihar. The Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight top Asian nations - India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. The event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, adding extra intensity and significance to every game.

Hosts India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. They will kick off their campaign against China on August 29, followed by a clash with Japan on August 31 and their final pool match against Kazakhstan on September 1.

Speaking on the announcement, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “Hosting the Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir is a historic moment for Indian hockey, and we want every fan to be part of this journey. By keeping entry free, our aim is to make the sport more accessible and to encourage families, students, and young athletes to come and witness world-class hockey.” (IANS)

