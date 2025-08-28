Arunachal: RGU kicks off National Sports Day celebrations with fitness, games

Itanagar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Wednesday began its three-day National Sports Day celebrations with energetic aerobics and Zumba session at the university playground, drawing enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, staff, and research scholars.

The celebrations are being held under the national theme “Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein” to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

As part of the inaugural programme, a friendly volleyball match between the teaching faculty and students added vibrancy to the occasion, with the faculty team clinching victory amid cheers from the crowd.

The event was attended by senior members of the faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, including Dean Prof Sambhu Prasad, associate professor Dr Anil Mili, HoD Dr Tadang Minu, assistant professors Dr K Rojeet Singh and Dr Hemantajit Gogoi, along with guest faculty members.

Assistant director of physical education and nodal officer of the event Dr A Yuvaraj, acknowledged the support of the university authorities and highlighted upcoming activities planned for the three-day programme.

The inaugural event set an energetic tone for the celebrations, underscoring RGU’s commitment to promoting sports, fitness, and wellness across its campus community.

