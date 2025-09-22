World Athletics Championships: Botswana script history with 4x400m relay gold

Tokyo: Botswana created history by becoming the first African nation to win the men’s 4x400 metres relay World title, pipping the United States and South African in a thrilling finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Sunday. Collen Kebinatshipi, who the 400m individual gold at the on Thursday, powered through in the final leg as he overtook the USA’s Rai Benjamin in the final metres to help Botswana snatch the gold in two minutes, 57.76 seconds.

US, who won nine of the last 10 world titles, changed all four athletes for the final from their morning runoff, edged South Africa to win the silver. US were declared winners by two thousandths of a second after both being timed at 2:57.83.

However, the US cruised to victory in the women’s 4x400 metres relay final.

Individual 400m champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the final leg as US won the gold in 3.16.61.

Jamaica claimed the silver with 3.19.25 while defending champions the Netherlands finished third in 3.20.18. Agencies

Also Read: ITF women’s tennis tournament: Zeel Desai beats Shruti Ahlawat to clinch title

Also Watch: