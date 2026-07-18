World Cricketers’ Association questions ICC over ODI World Cup format change

New Delhi: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) on Friday expressed deep concern over the ICC’s decision to revise the format of the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup on the sidelines of its Annual Conference in Edinburgh, stating that the sudden shift raises critical questions regarding transparency, stakeholder consultation, and cricket’s global growth.

While the ICC has retained the 14-team structure for the mega event to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, it will now feature a new three-stage structure beginning with a preliminary Super Series for three lowest-ranked teams before progressing to a group stage, a Super 7 round and the knockouts.

The WCA has highlighted that this fundamentally dilutes the opportunity originally promised to emerging nations, who had planned their investment, qualification pathways, and resources around the initial two-groups-of-seven format.

“The ICC is entitled to determine the structure of its global events. However, when commitments are made to the game, qualification pathways are established and countries and players invest years pursuing those opportunities, significant changes deserve genuine consultation, transparency and a clear explanation.

“For many players, qualifying for an ODI World Cup can be the pinnacle of a career. Players make significant professional and personal commitments in pursuit of that opportunity. To spend years working towards a clearly understood pathway, only to see that materially change within a cycle, has real consequences,” WCA CEO Tom Moffat said in the statement.

WCA has also argued that the new model, which restricts the lowest-ranked qualifiers from a guaranteed, full-fledged World Cup campaign against established Test-playing nations, goes against the spirit of expanding the sport globally.

“It is difficult to reconcile the game’s stated ambition of growing cricket globally with decisions that reduce meaningful opportunities at pinnacle events for some of the countries that stood to benefit most from genuine expansion.

“Across global sport, the long-term trend has been towards broader participation, stronger stakeholder engagement and greater certainty including around major events. Cricket has an opportunity to embrace those same principles and ensure its major events continue to strengthen the global game,” added Moffat.

WCA also outlined its objections to the format across four key pillars: - transparency and certainty, meaningful consultation, global growth and impact. “The WCA asserted that any significant structural changes to the game, including its pinnacle events, should be accompanied by clear communication, transparent decision-making, and sufficient certainty for players and stakeholders who have planned around previously announced ICC commitments.

“Decisions of this significance should involve genuine consultation with the game’s key stakeholders, including players collectively through their chosen representatives. The WCA expressed concern that players, and other relevant stakeholders, were not meaningfully consulted during the process prior to its announcement.

“The WCA is concerned that the revised format falls short of the opportunity presented by expansion to 14 teams. For some countries, qualification will no longer guarantee a genuine World Cup campaign or the opportunity to compete against established nations, reducing the potential sporting, developmental, and commercial benefits for some players and emerging cricket markets.

“Behind every structural decision are players, teams, and countries who have committed years of planning, investment, and personal sacrifice pursuing qualification. Changes of this magnitude have real professional and personal consequences for those affected,” it further elaborated. IANS

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