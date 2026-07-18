Smith’s 40-Ball Ton Leads San Francisco Unicorns to Record T20 Chase of 266 in MLC Thriller

NEW YORK: Major League Cricket (MLC) side San Francisco Unicorns broke the record for the highest successful chase in T20s when it chased down 266 against MI New York on Thursday.

Unicorns captain Steve Smith led from the front with a whirlwind unbeaten 40-ball century, which helped his side end with 270-4 and chase the target with eight balls to spare.

The Aussie was well supported by USA’s Andries Gous who scored a 52-ball 132 laced with 10 fours and 12 sixes, a performance which earned him the Player of the Match award. Agencies

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