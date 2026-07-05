World Cup 2026 Sets Unwanted Record with 13 Own Goals as Mohamed Hany Makes History

NEW YORK: The FIFA World Cup 2026 saw its 13th own goal in the tournament as Mohamed Hany scored Australia’s equaliser, heading the ball into his own net. From an Australian set-piece routine, as Aiden O-Neill sent in the ball into the box, Hany failed to clear and instead restored parity with a header into his own goal. He set the unwanted record of becoming only the second player to score two own goals in a single World Cup, after Bulgaria’s Ivan Vutsov in 1966. Hany’s goal set the record for most own goals in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing Russia 2018, which had 12 own goals.

Most own goals in a single edition of FIFA World Cup:

No. Edition Host Number of own goals

1. 2026 USA, Mexico, Canada 13

2. 2018 Russia 12

3. 1998 France 6

4. 2014 Brazil 5

5. 2006 Germany 4

5. 1954 Switzerland 4

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