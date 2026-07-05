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World Cup 2026 Sets Unwanted Record with 13 Own Goals as Mohamed Hany Makes History

The 2026 FIFA World Cup recorded its 13th own goal as Egypt’s Mohamed Hany turned in Australia’s equaliser, setting a tournament record for most own goals in a single edition.
Mohamed Hany
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NEW YORK: The FIFA World Cup 2026 saw its 13th own goal in the tournament as Mohamed Hany scored Australia’s equaliser, heading the ball into his own net. From an Australian set-piece routine, as Aiden O-Neill sent in the ball into the box, Hany failed to clear and instead restored parity with a header into his own goal. He set the unwanted record of becoming only the second player to score two own goals in a single World Cup, after Bulgaria’s Ivan Vutsov in 1966. Hany’s goal set the record for most own goals in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing Russia 2018, which had 12 own goals.

Most own goals in a single edition of FIFA World Cup:

No.   Edition   Host                                     Number of own goals

1.      2026       USA, Mexico, Canada                      13

2.      2018       Russia                                                 12

3.      1998       France                                                6

4.      2014       Brazil                                                  5

5.      2006       Germany                                            4

5.      1954       Switzerland                                        4

Also Read: Jhon Arias strike sends Colombia past Ghana and into World Cup 2026 last 16

World Cup 2026
Mohamed Hany
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