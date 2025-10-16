World Cup playoff: Israel anthem booed as Italy register easy win

NEW DELHI: Italy beat Israel 3-0 at home on Tuesday thanks to a Mateo Retegui double and a late goal from Gianluca Mancini, securing at least a World Cup playoff berth amid tension between police and some demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march.

Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, twice missing out in the playoffs, and the dreaded backdoor route now looks their most likely chance as Norway lead Group I with 18 points against the Azzurri's 15, with two games left to play.

Italy are six clear of Israel, who have only one game left and cannot overtake Gennaro Gattuso's side. The Italians next visit bottom side Moldova on November 13 before hosting Norway three days later in what could be the group decider.

The group winners qualify directly for next year's World Cup, with the runners-up entering the playoffs.

"We really played the game we needed to play. We had everything to lose today. We played very, very well," Gattuso said after the game in the northern city of Udine.

"We all remember the match against Israel a month ago. They made us dance and took us for a ride," Gattuso added, referring to the frantic 5-4 win against Ran Ben Shimon's side. Agencies

