World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024: India make clean sweep in men’s Air Rifle

New Delhi: The Indian trio of Dhanush Srikanth, Shourya Saini and Mohammed Murtaza Vania made a clean sweep of the 10m Air Rifle men’s event on Day Two of the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024 being held at Hanover, Germany.

Mahit Sandhu and Natasha Joshi also won silver and bronze in the women’s event as India added five medals to the four (one gold, two silver and one bronze) they won on Day One of the competition. Dhanush shot a double deaf-shooting world record in a single day, with a 632.7 to top the qualification round and then a 251.7 in the final to leave his compatriot Sourya (249.9) well behind in second. Mohammed Murtaza had earlier bowed out with a bronze having shot 226.2 points. India has selected a 16-member squad for the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024. The Indians made a bright start by winning one gold, two silver and one bronze medal on Day One of competition. (IANS)

