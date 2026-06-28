World No. 1 Jannik Sinner confident ahead of Wimbledon title defence

London: Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner said he is confident his decision to skip a grass-court warm-up tournament will not hinder his title defence, insisting he and his team have used the past few weeks to prepare as thoroughly as possible ahead of the Championships.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference at the All England Club on Saturday, the world No. 1 explained why he believes his different approach leaves him mentally ready for his opening-round clash with Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

Unlike previous seasons, Sinner has arrived in London without any competitive matches on grass, but the Italian believes that this has allowed him to focus solely on his preparations.

“I feel good. I think grass is a very different surface. You come here trying to do your best. At the same time, if you play a tournament before here, maybe it's not going the way you would like to, and you come here with some doubts. If you don't play any tournament, you don't have these doubts, you just go and play,” Sinner told reporters.

“Last year, I lost in the second round in Halle. I came here, and I played very well. Every year is different. I try to have as much confidence as possible in my shots and in my abilities. First rounds, they're always going to be very tough. I know that mentally. We are preparing in the best possible way,” he added. IANS

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