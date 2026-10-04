World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdraws from Shanghai Masters due to knee injury

Shanghai: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from next week’s Shanghai Masters as he continues his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him since winning the Wimbledon title in July.

The Italian, 25, has not played since his triumph at the All England Club, missing the North American hardcourt swing, including the US Open, and the ongoing ATP 500 event in Beijing.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year as I had hoped,” Sinner wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

“I always enjoy playing in front of the Shanghai fans and I’m very sorry that I won’t be able to do so next week.”

The Masters 1000 event runs from October 7-18 and features a strong field led by four-time champion Novak Djokovic, along with Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and defending champion Valentin Vacherot. Agencies

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