World No. 1 Sinner Targets Fifth Major as Serena, Djokovic Headline Blockbuster Wimbledon

London: The grass-court season reaches its grandest stage as Wimbledon 2026 begins at the All England Club on Monday, bringing together established champions, rising stars and a handful of returning legends for what promises to be a fascinating fortnight in London.

Jannik Sinner enters the tournament carrying the pressure of being both world No. 1 and defending champion. The Italian captured his first Wimbledon crown last year by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final and now has a significant opportunity to strengthen his hold on the top of the men’s game after Alcaraz withdrew because of a wrist injury. Sinner arrives seeking a fifth Grand Slam title and a successful title defence after a disappointing early exit at the French Open.

The men’s draw, however, is far from straightforward. Alexander Zverev comes in with confidence after lifting the French Open trophy, while Novak Djokovic returns to SW19 chasing another slice of history.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion remains in pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and continues to be a major threat on grass despite approaching his 39th birthday. Players such as Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Flavio Cobolli and Alex de Minaur add further depth to a field that appears more open than usual.

On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka leads the draw as top seed as she looks to claim her first Wimbledon title. Elena Rybakina, champion in 2022, arrives with a game tailor-made for grass, while defending champion Iga Swiatek seeks to repeat last year’s triumph.

French Open winner Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and former champions Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova ensure that the women’s event features a formidable mix of proven winners and emerging contenders.

Yet the biggest storyline may belong to Serena Williams. The 44-year-old has accepted a wildcard for the singles tournament and will also reunite with sister Venus Williams in the doubles draw. Their return evokes memories of Wimbledon’s recent past and adds an extraordinary layer of nostalgia to this year’s championships.

British interest centres on Jack Draper, now working with former champion Andy Murray, as well as Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie. A deep home run would electrify the All England Club, though the draws have not been kind to the British contingent.

For India, attention will be on the doubles competition, where Yuki Bhambri partners Michael Venus and Sriram Balaji teams up with Marcelo Demoliner. IANS

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