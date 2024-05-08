World No. 5 Jessica Pegula unsure about French Open participation

NEW DELHI: World number five Jessica Pegula said she is feeling better after shaking off an injury that derailed her claycourt season but the American is unsure if she will play at the French Open, which starts on May 26. The 30-year-old was one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour last season, winning the Montreal title in the build-up to the US Open, but has struggled this season due to illness and injuries.

Having withdrawn from Stuttgart and Madrid, Pegula confirmed she was also skipping Rome this week and said she may have to miss the year’s second Grand Slam at Roland Garros (RG). Agencies

