Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz Advance to Indian Wells Open

Indian Wells: Former world No.1 Novak Djokovic was put to the test by rising American Aleksandar Kovacevic, but the five-time champion relied on his grace under pressure to oust the World No. 72 by 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to book his place in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open.

It is the second consecutive match this week in which Djokovic has need three sets, having battled through a tough opener against Kamil Majchrzak to begin his campaign.

By reaching his 113th round of 16 at Masters 1000 events, Djokovic passes Rafael Nadal and sits alone atop the all-time list. He is into the fourth round at Indian Wells for the first time since 2017 and will face defending champion Jack Draper next.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz staged a strong comeback to defeat France’s Arthur Rinderknech and moved into the next round, overcoming an early setback to secure a 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Alcaraz will next face Casper Ruud in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie also mived into the fourth round defeating Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4. (IANS)

