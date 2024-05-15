World No.1 Iga Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach semi-finals of Italian Open

ROME: World number one Iga Swiatek breezed into the semi-finals of the Italian Open with a straight-set victory over 18th seed Madison Keys on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Pole, who took the title in Rome in 2021 and 2022, wrapped up the 6-1 6-3 win in 77 minutes.

It is the second time in 13 days that Swiatek has triumphed against Keys, beating the American by the same scoreline in the Madrid Open last four.

Swiatek will face third seed Coco Gauff or Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen next.

Swiatek has yet to drop a set in the Italian capital ahead of her French Open title defence later this month.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2013 to win back-to-back singles titles in Madrid and Rome in the same season.

Victoria Azarenka beat 5th seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in fourth round later on Monday.

In the men's event, Alejandro Tabilo followed up his surprise win over world number one Novak Djokovic with another upset against Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Chilean, ranked 32nd in the world, won 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (12-10) to reach his first ATP Masters 1,000 quarter-final.

He will play China's Zhang Zhizhen, who defeated Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

American Taylor Fritz overcame Bulgarian eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-7 (11-13) 6-1 after letting a match point slip during a 20-minute second-set tie-break. Fritz will meet German third seed Alexander Zverev in the last eight. who beat Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-2, 7-5.

Moreover, 7th seed Hubert Hurkacz beat Sebastian Baez 5-7, 7-6, 6-4. Agencies

