World number six Casper Ruud Clinches Barcelona Open defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas

Barcelona: World number six Casper Ruud defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday. The Norwegian earned revenge after his defeat by the Greek world number seven in the Monte Carlo Masters final last week to claim the biggest trophy of his career.

Ruud, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, had won 10 titles at 250 level with the 500-ranked clay-court event in Barcelona his 11th career triumph.

“For me it means a lot, this is my biggest title that I ever won in my career, it’s something I’ve chased for a long time already,” Ruud told Teledeporte.

“I’ve never won a 500 before or a 1000, I’ve been to a few finals but always came up a little bit short.I didn’t start great during the match but luckily I was able to come back in and play really well in the end of the first and the second set,” he said.

The 25-year-old leads the tour with 29 wins this year but had lost in three finals before wrapping up his first title of 2024 when Tsitsipas, who lacked his usual spark, went long. Ruud’s 91-minute victory ended a 10-match winning streak for Tsitsipas. Agencies

Also Read: BMW Open: Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti duo stuns Monte-Carlo Masters champions

Also Watch: