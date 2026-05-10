World Squash Championships: Tandon, Senthilkumar Suffer First-Round Losses; Chotrani Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Giza: Ramit Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar bowed out in the men’s opening round of the World Squash Championships in Giza, Egypt on Saturday.

A day after Veer Chotrani edged out higher-ranked compatriot Abhay Singh in the first round, world No 40 Tandon lost to Egyptian world No 21 Kareem El Torkey 6-11, 11-7, 6-11, 0-11, while world No 50 Senthilkumar went down to world No 5 Victor Crouin, the Frenchman winning 11-8, 11-8, 11-3.

After edging Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh in a tight tie-break in the opening game, Veer Chotrani found himself with his back against the wall after losing the next two. However, Chotrani fought back from the brink against his fellow countryman by winning the next two games and advancing to the second round. IANS

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