World Tennis League Season 5 Set to Thrill Bengaluru from December 17

Bengaluru: World Tennis League (WTL) season five will be held in Bengaluru from December 17 to 20. The tournament will be played at the KSLTA, S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, bringing together leading international stars alongside India’s top players. Season 5 will once again feature an exciting mix of established international stars and emerging talent. Adding to the anticipation are several returning players from last season, including Paula Badosa, Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who will be back on the WTL court for the upcoming edition. Agencies

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