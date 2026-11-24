Wellington: India’s hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final were dealt a further blow when New Zealand denied them a win in the first Test on Monday.

India’s PCT took another hit after the draw, with their point percentage dropping from 51.52% to 50%. They have played 12 matches in this cycle, with five wins, four losses, and three draws. India stay in fourth place.

At this stage, four teams remain realistically in contention: South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and India.

After the second Test in Christchurch, India will complete its WTC cycle with five home Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in January 2027.

At the very least, India likely needs to win all its remaining matches to stay in contention. That is a tall order, given the quality of the opposition.

Even if India wins the second Test and sweeps the five-Test series against Australia at home, its PCT will rise to 66.67, still below Australia’s current tally.

The draw also had a significant impact on New Zealand’s prospects, dropping it from second to third in the table. However, barring the second Test against India, the Tom Latham-led side has six more opportunities to break into the top two. These include four away Tests against Australia and two at home against Sri Lanka.

South Africa and Australia, meanwhile, have four and nine matches remaining, respectively. South Africa will play the second Test against Bangladesh, before hosting England for a three-Test series.

For India to qualify, several other results will need to go its way. Overhauling South Africa at the top is virtually out of the question, but the Shubman Gill-led side can still finish in the top two if the following scenario plays out. Agencies

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