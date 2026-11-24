Wellington: Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips produced a stubborn rearguard act to deny India an improbable victory as New Zealand escaped with a draw in the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Monday.

With India’s commanding first-innings total having ruled out any chance of a home win, the Black Caps dug in for 75 overs on the final day to complete their great escape, with their second innings ending at 239/5 in 120 overs. India kept the contest alive until the final session, but in the end, the docile Basin Reserve surface had the last word.

India, dominant throughout the game, could prise out only three wickets on the final day’s play. Needing eight wickets to achieve an improbable win at the start of day five’s play, they took just three wickets with the old ball in 37 overs.

The teams shook hands in the final session when it was clear that India would not get the remaining five wickets in the next hour. With both teams getting four points, the result has hurt India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes, with their points percentage (PCT) at 50. New Zealand, meanwhile, have slipped to third place after dropping out of the top two.

Mitchell batted 186 balls for an unbeaten 49 while Phillips stayed not out on 26 off 126 balls. Their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 63 runs lasted 43 overs. Rather than lunging forward, the duo kept playing the ball under their eyes and trusted their defence to be rock-solid on a lifeless pitch.

The surface offered the bowlers almost no seam movement and hardly showed any wear and tear. India entered the final session needing five wickets in 39 overs. Rishabh Pant stood up to the stumps for Anshul Kamboj, and the pressure showed when India conceded a no-ball for three men stationed behind square on the leg side.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 and 239/5 in 120 overs (Devon Conway 65, Daryl Mitchell 49 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2-23, Jasprit Bumrah 1-42) drew with India 720/9 dec in 166 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Glenn Phillips 3-154, Rachin Ravindra 2-44). IANS

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